Tyler, The Creator Clarifies Official, Non-Explicit Title for His Upcoming Album

Perhaps in keeping with his decision to nix profanity from his Twitter handle, Tyler, The Creator’s soon-to-be-released album is not, as previously reported, titled Scum Fuck Flower Boy after all. According to Pitchfork the colorful moniker, which appears on one of the album covers and has been used in several promotional tweets by the artist, is an “unofficial title.” The real one, which will be used for digital sales and the like, is simply Flower Boy. The record will drop July 21 and includes “Who Dat Boy” featuring A$AP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” with Frank Ocean.
Comments