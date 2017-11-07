Tyler, the Creator Releases ‘Boredom,’ Another New Song Off His Upcoming Album

Tyler, the Creator is keeping the anticipation for his upcoming album Scum Fuck Flower Boy (real title), growing with another new single, “Boredom.” The dreamy stripped-down track is a clear contender for song of summer afternoon spent leisurely relaxing in the sun. The song features Corinne Bailey Rae, Rex Orange County, and Anna of the North. Last month, Tyler, the Creator also released “Who Dat Boy” with A$AP Rocky and “911/Mr. Lonely” with Frank Ocean. Scum Fuck Flower Boy comes out July 21. Hear “Boredom” below.
