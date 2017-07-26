Halfway through Usher’s Carpool Karaoke, he and James Corden get down to some dirty business. Like many teens before them, the duo gets on their hands and knees to scrub Usher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Indeed, Corden has “Nothing but respect for MY president,” and by president, we mean club-anthem icon. No car ride with Usher would be complete without a passionate rendition of “Yeah!” — which both men pull off — and Corden gets a parking-lot tutoring session where Usher teaches him the proper way to stroll into a club. “I had no idea when I got in your car that I’d end up pushing cars and also cleaning my star,” Usher admits. #RaisedRight
