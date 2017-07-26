Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Alice Cooper Forgot He Had an Andy Warhol Print Worth Millions in His Storage

Cooper’s ex-girlfriend bought it for him.

13 mins ago

Trent Reznor Talks His New Music, the Future of Streaming, and His Tortured Past

In conversation with the Nine Inch Nails’ icon, in advance of the band’s new Add Violence EP.

27 mins ago

Every Batman Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

A look at every Batflick that’s come our way over the last 50 years.

9:17 a.m.

James Corden and Usher Clean Usher’s Hollywood Star on Carpool Karaoke

Nothing but respect for MY club-anthem icon.

8:00 a.m.

Taylor Sheridan Has Two Tips for Becoming an Oscar-Nominated Screenwriter

One: Read lots of bad scripts. Two: Do better.

1:03 a.m.

Rick Ross Doesn’t Sign Women Because, ‘I Would End Up F*cking a Female Rapper’

“I’m spending so much money on her photo shoots. I gotta f*ck a couple times.”

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Stephen Colbert Updates the Boy Scout Oath After Trump’s Speech to the Troops

“On my honor, I will do my best to make a tremendous amount of money.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

The Profit Recap: Marcus and the Chocolate Factory

Business is like a box of chocolates.

Yesterday at 10:27 p.m.

Wonder Woman Sequel Gets an Official December 2019 Release Date

You’ve got two years to get properly hyped.

Yesterday at 9:11 p.m.

Bill Clinton and James Patterson Courting A-List Directors to Adapt Their Novel

Clinton and co-writer James Patterson are reportedly holding meetings with J.J. Abrams, Steven Spielberg, and more.

Yesterday at 9:01 p.m.

The Fosters Recap: Rise Up

The Days Since Drew Has Acted Like a Dick counter is still firmly stuck at zero.

Yesterday at 8:22 p.m.

Olivia de Havilland Is Wasting No Time Suing Ryan Murphy

De Havilland’s lawyers entered a motion in the lawsuit to get an earlier trial date.

Yesterday at 6:13 p.m.

James Cameron Will Address Titanic ‘Factual Choices’ in New Special

Will he admit Kate and Leo could have both fit on that plank? Don’t hold your breath.

Yesterday at 6:09 p.m.

James Gunn Wants It Made Perfectly Clear He Does Not Have Sex With Raccoons

So just don’t even think about that.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Insecure Finally Got the Ratings Boost It Deserved

Looks like HBO’s strategy worked.

Yesterday at 5:45 p.m.

17 Comics to Read at the Beach, As Chosen by Creators

Handpicked by Tom King, Shannon Watters, and Veronica Fish

Yesterday at 4:56 p.m.

Your Guide to the Similar-Looking Men of Dunkirk

How can you tell those similar-looking British actors with enviable cheekbones apart?

Yesterday at 4:54 p.m.

Where David Lynch and Lana Del Rey Meet

The director and the singer share more than just a worldview and vibe.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

The Duplass Brothers’ HBO Anthology Series Is Nothing Like Togetherness

It will surprise you with every episode.

Yesterday at 3:23 p.m.

Insecure to Premiere New Music From Miguel, Bryson Tiller, and Jazmine Sullivan

Insecure’s music supervisor tells us about the songs of Issa Rae’s L.A.