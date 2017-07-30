Of course Danny McBride’s deranged school administrator on HBO’s Vice Principals wasn’t going to be killed off in its season finale — that’d be some major chutzpah, but hey, more Walton Goggins! — and with the arrival of the sophomore season’s trailer, we finally get some answers about what to expect in the shooting’s aftermath with this Burt-Reynolds-mustache-doppelgänger. Essentially: Neal Gamby is miraculously out of the hospital and back to work! And he suspects every single person around him! All will begin to unravel when the 9-episode season begins on September 17.
Comments