Vice Principals Season 2 Trailer: ‘Who Shot Neal Gamby?’ Is HBO’s Version of ‘Who Shot J.R.?’

By

Of course Danny McBride’s deranged school administrator on HBO’s Vice Principals wasn’t going to be killed off in its season finale — that’d be some major chutzpah, but hey, more Walton Goggins! — and with the arrival of the sophomore season’s trailer, we finally get some answers about what to expect in the shooting’s aftermath with this Burt-Reynolds-mustache-doppelgänger. Essentially: Neal Gamby is miraculously out of the hospital and back to work! And he suspects every single person around him! All will begin to unravel when the 9-episode season begins on September 17.

Tags:

Vice Principals Season 2 Trailer: There’s a Killer Afoot