Listen to the Final Episode of the Vulture TV Podcast

After two years and approximately 130 episodes, the Vulture TV Podcast has come to an end, so we can all move on to other things. It’s been a real joy for us to talk about TV in such depth every week, both among ourselves and with the people who make television, which we will continue to do daily on the site.

For our last episode ever, we’re joined by our wonderful producer, Jordan Bell, for a trip down memory lane, revisiting some of our favorite moments on the show. As always, thank you for listening, and please continue to send all your questions, comments, and TV opinions to tvquestions@vulture.com, which remains open for business.