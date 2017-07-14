The Walking Dead Stunt Performer Dies After On-Set Injury

Following reports Thursday that The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker had been hospitalized following a fall on-set, TMZ reports that he has succumbed to his injuries. Bernecker, 33, had reportedly been on a ventilator since Wednesday, and sources told the site he died in the hospital Thursday evening surrounded by friends and family, including his girlfriend, who is also a stuntwoman on the show. The AMC series suspended production on its eighth season after Bernecker suffered a head injury from a 20-foot fall on set in Raleigh Studio in Georgia. Bernecker was a seasoned stunt performer and fight coordinator with over 90 IMDb credits. He worked most recently on Logan, Get Out, and Marvel’s Black Panther.
