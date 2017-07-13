After a stuntman was seriously injured during production of The Walking Dead’s eighth season, the show has halted production. According to Deadline, stuntman John Bernecker suffered a head injury after falling more than 20 feet onto a concrete floor. “We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” AMC said in a statement Thursday. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital, and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.” Bernecker, a seasoned stunt performer and fight coordinator, has worked on projects such as the Hunger Games, Logan, and Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther.
Comments