2 mins ago

Universal Music Group’s Deal With The Prince Estate Is Officially Canceled

UMG will get its $31 million back.

28 mins ago

DMX Has Turned Himself Into Law Enforcement For Tax Evasion Charges

He faces 14 counts of evasion, obstruction, and failure to file income tax returns.

7:28 p.m.

Former Voice Of Kermit, Steve Whitmire, Is ‘Devastated’ About Being Fired

“Doing what is best for the Muppets is the lens through which all my interactions have been filtered.”

6:35 p.m.

11 Fun Facts About This Year’s Emmy Nominations

Did you know Millie Bobby Brown could become the youngest ever Emmy winner? Or that Chance the Rapper is now an Emmy nominee?

6:25 p.m.

The Death of SoundCloud Should Scare Music Lovers

The site is reportedly closer to running out of funds than many expected.

6:16 p.m.

The Walking Dead Suspends Production After Serious Stuntman Injury

Stunt performer John Bernecker suffered a head injury after falling 20 feet onto a concrete floor.

5:17 p.m.

11 Other Crazy Celebrity-Pet Stories

Drew Barrymore scattered her dog’s ashes in India, Tarantino sued over macaws, Miley Cyrus wrote a song for her dead blowfish.

4:38 p.m.

Ann Dowd on Her Double Emmy Nominations for Handmaid’s and Leftovers

“I’m sort of roaming around my little place here in North Carolina pinching myself.”

4:34 p.m.

The Story Behind Degrassi’s First Gender-Fluid Character

“For the first couple of seasons, we didn’t know what the endpoint was.”

4:21 p.m.

A Timeline of the Bachelor in Paradise Allegations

Production on the Bachelor spinoff was shut down after an alleged sexual assault.

4:16 p.m.

Pay Attention to — and Do Not Misunderstand — Sondheim and Weidman’s Assassins

It’s not pro-assassin.

3:49 p.m.

When It Comes to Showrunners, the Gender Gap Still Persists at the Emmys

Not a single one of the 14 best comedy or drama series nominees this year boasts a solo female showrunner or creator.

3:48 p.m.

Brian Tyree Henry and Sterling K. Brown ‘Screamed’ After Getting Their Emmy Noms

“I’m the most non-eloquent person right now. It’s just really, really, really great.”

3:38 p.m.

Emmy Nominations 2017: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Matt Zoller Seitz takes stock of this year’s nominations.

3:31 p.m.

The Heady, Cinematic Music of Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan

“I talk slow, I love music, so maybe I have a slow rhythm in me.”

2:58 p.m.

Movie Review: Wish Upon Is an Enjoyably Silly Teen-Horror Film

Wish Upon is the kind of horror movie where expendable characters constantly find themselves balancing on ladders while wielding chainsaws.

2:49 p.m.

You Don’t Want to Get an Angry Email From Walking Dead Creator Frank Darabont

“YOU NEED TO PAY ATTENTION TO THE MOTHERF[**]KING SCRIPT!”

2:29 p.m.

2017 Emmy Nominations: The Snubs and Surprises

Shut-out: The Leftovers. Happily included: Practically everyone from Saturday Night Live.

2:23 p.m.

Pamela Adlon and Louis C.K. Cried Together Over Their Emmy Nominations

“We are all so stunned and happy.”

2:18 p.m.

Nine Inch Nails Announce New EP Add Violence, Debut New Song ‘Less Than’

It’s the second installment in a series of three EPs.