We regret to inform you that Channing Tatum’s Amazon series is no longer called Iron Fisting. Despite that, the series, which features Tatum, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Nick Offerman as the poorly dubbed voices of a 1980s Romanian crime drama, still feels like something you can get behind. Comrade Detective’s first season premieres August 4 on Amazon Prime. Come for the voices, stay for the indoctrination into communist ideals.