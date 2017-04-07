Latest News from Vulture

2:18 p.m.

Listen to Cloud Nothing’s Synth-Heavy Cover of Coldplay’s ‘Clocks’

True to form, their synch-heavy take is more “sonic art project” than a traditional cover.

2:10 p.m.

Leslie Knope: Still the Great Political Hope for Local Government Officials

There are worse political role models.

12:55 p.m.

Jennifer Lopez to Premiere a Song From Her Spanish Album

J.Lo will perform “Ni tu ni yo,” with Cuban duo Gente de Zona, at Macy’s 4th of July celebration.

12:54 p.m.

This Eerie New Video Teases the Return of Close Encounters of the Third Kind

This (still) means something.

11:46 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Fans Are Lamenting the Demise of the Wonka Bar

“It’s a real tragedy.”

11:21 a.m.

Ed Sheeran Says He’s Quitting Twitter

“I can’t read it. I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things,” he told The Sun.

10:25 a.m.

Alison Brie Discusses Her Character in GLOW’s ‘Abortion’ Episode

“This is a show about women’s bodies and about them taking control of their own bodies,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

9:58 a.m.

Snoop Dogg’s Review of 4:44 Turned Into a Hilariously Grumpy Admission of Piracy

“I’m on iTunes and shit, ‘cuz, I don’t understand that shit.”

8:41 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Finds a Dog to Explain Why He’s Really Afraid of Fireworks

Humans aren’t the only ones scared about the world ending right now.

2:06 a.m.

Katy Perry’s ‘Swish Swish’ Lyric Video Is, Blissfully, Not About Taylor Swift

It stars Brazilian singer and meme queen Gretchen.

12:28 a.m.

Hillary Clinton Receives Standing Ovation From the Audience of Broadway’s Oslo

She must really be sick of this by now.

Yesterday at 10:41 p.m.

Jay-Z Releases New 4:44 Short About Racism ‘Footnotes for ‘The Story of O.J.’’

Michael Che, Michael B. Jordan, Trevor Noah, and others discuss prejudice, success, and fame as black men in America.

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Seth Rogen on the Insanity of Preacher and the Problem With Comic-Book Movies

“With Preacher, there’s a lot of shit that we’d have a really hard time getting into a movie.”

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Preacher Recap: All That Jazz

“Damsels” is a banger of an episode.

Yesterday at 9:04 p.m.

Iggy Azalea Announces Upcoming Collaboration With, of All People, Azealia Banks

“I dont expect you guys to understand why i would collaborate with someone who has publicly said they hope i die.”

Yesterday at 7:56 p.m.

YouTuber and Former VH1 Star Stevie Ryan Dies at 33 of a Reported Suicide

Ryan was best known for her 2012 sketch show Stevie TV and her YouTube channel Little Loca.

Yesterday at 4:46 p.m.

Daisy Ridley Makes a Lovely Return As Rey in This Animated Star Wars Short

It’s part of a Lucasfilm initiative to highlight the women of Star Wars.

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Facebook Green-lights Two New Original Series

In the land of peak TV, the social-media giant just leveled up.

Yesterday at 3:08 p.m.

Claws Recap: Barrel of Rats

Every scene with Desna and Dean is almost impossibly sad.

Yesterday at 2:56 p.m.

The Fantastic Beasts Sequel Will Be a Globe-trotting Wizard Chase

We still don’t know whether a Johnny Depp–Jude Law romance is in the cards.