If you’re hoping to indulge in some spooky UFO mysteries on this Fourth of July weekend, have we got the trailer for you. Sony Pictures is gearing up for the anticipated 40th anniversary of Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Steven Spielberg’s 1977 sci-fi classic, and got things rolling on Monday with a cryptic “trailer” release. The new video, which intersperses brief footage of the film with audio of air traffic controllers tracking a plane that seemingly disappears, is titled “This Means Something” — a direct reference to one of Close Encounter’s most memorable lines. There’s not necessarily much to decipher here, but it might just make you shiver a bit ahead of the film’s re-release this fall.
