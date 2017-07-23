Shawn and Gus Are Here to Psych You Up for Their Upcoming Holiday Reunion

We may have to wait about six more months until Psych: The Movie graces the small screen, but Shawn Spencer and Gus “T.T. Showbiz” are already getting back into shape for the holiday extravaganza — Psych shape, that is. Translation? Please enjoy watching the boys remember those signature catchphrases like “c’mon, son!” and “I’ve heard it both ways,” all while being re-introduced to the joys of pineapples and their quirky mannerisms. All we need is someone to lovingly yell “Lassieeeee!” and we’re good to go.
