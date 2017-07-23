Shawn and Gus Are Here to Psych You Up for Their Upcoming Holiday Reunion

We may have to wait about six more months until Psych: The Movie graces the small screen, but Shawn Spencer and Gus “T.T. Showbiz” are already getting back into shape for the holiday extravaganzaPsych shape, that is. Translation? Please enjoy watching the boys remember those signature catchphrases like “c’mon, son!” and “I’ve heard it both ways,” all while being re-introduced to the joys of pineapples and their quirky mannerisms. All we need is someone to lovingly yell “Lassieeeee!” and we’re good to go.

