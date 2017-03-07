Ahead of the July 7 premiere, catch the first four minutes of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming in the latest trailer. Filmed as a self-shot video diary, Tom Holland’s baby-faced Peter Parker jets off to Berlin with the easily annoyed Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau reprising his Iron Man role); drools over his new Stark-made Spider-Man suit (“This is the greatest day of my life”); and encounters Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, and a “new guy” — likely another glimpse of Donald Glover’s supporting role — in battle with all the wide-eyed enthusiasm seen in Captain America: Civil War. The clip ends with an “alibi” bit for Aunt May, with Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark going on about Peter’s performance at the Stark Internship Retreat. “What, does that mean I’m an Avenger?” Peter asks later. “No,” says Tony. In time, young Spidey. In time.
