Latest News from Vulture

4:04 p.m.

Facebook Green-lights Two New Original Series

In the land of peak TV, the social-media giant just leveled up.

3:08 p.m.

Claws Recap: Barrel of Rats

Every scene with Desna and Dean is almost impossibly sad.

2:56 p.m.

The Fantastic Beasts Sequel Will Be a Globe-trotting Wizard Chase

We still don’t know whether a Johnny Depp–Jude Law romance is in the cards.

2:40 p.m.

Top Gun Sequel Will Be Released in July 2019

Tom Cruise plans to film Top Gun 2 “in the next year.”

1:31 p.m.

Fox Is Developing a Musical-Competition Show to Rival American Idol

Too bad Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Clarkson already went to The Voice.

1:00 p.m.

Watch Peter Parker’s Video Diary From Marvel’s Spider-Man: Homecoming

“This is the greatest day of my life.”

11:56 a.m.

The Arrival of Britney Spears Has Thrown Israel Into Total Chaos

A Spears–Netanyahu feud could even be brewing.

10:54 a.m.

Holly Hunter on Being Cast As the ‘Forthright, Strong, Blah Blah Blah’ Mother

“It’s the sexism of movies,” she told The New Yorker.

10:39 a.m.

Watch Shia LaBeouf in All His Rage-Filled Glory in This Borg vs. McEnroe Teaser

He might just be the perfect fit for this.

9:35 a.m.

John Oliver Warns That Local News Is At Risk of an Extreme Conservative Takeover

The days of trusting your local station for in-depth crime and weather reports, and little else, may soon be numbered.

2:16 a.m.

La La Anthony Gives You Just Enough to Imagine You Were at Beyoncé’s Push Party

Turns out, it was a pretty nice party.

1:01 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Final Season Might Have Feature-Length Episodes

Don’t worry. There is still so, so much Game of Thrones in your future.

Yesterday at 10:22 p.m.

Gotham Actor Donal Logue Asks for the Return of His Missing Daughter on Facebook

“The point is, you may have had good intentions to help her, but I’m sure you realize that this situation is bigger than you could’ve anticipated.”

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

Sophie Turner Says She Found Out About Oral Sex From Her Game of Thrones Scripts

Celebrities: They’re just like us.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

James Franco Directed The Disaster Artist in the Voice of Tommy Wiseau

Always one to go the extra mile, that James Franco is.

Yesterday at 2:46 p.m.

Jared Leto Wants You to Show Him the ‘Real America’

Would Viola Davis care to weigh in?

Yesterday at 12:47 p.m.

Wonder Woman Is Now the Highest-Grossing DCEU Movie to Date

The film officially passed Batman v Superman in domestic gross over Fourth of July weekend.

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

Kanye Has Reportedly Split From Jay-Z and Tidal, Claiming He’s Owed Millions

Tidal is threatening to sue Kanye, Kanye is threatening to sue Tidal, and the beef is alive and well.

Yesterday at 9:35 a.m.

Haim Made a Short Film With P.T. Anderson, and They Want You to See It on 35-mm

A July 5 screening in Brooklyn has been organized so the film can be seen “as it was originally intended.”

7/1/2017 at 11:58 p.m.

7 Things Olivia de Havilland Wants Ryan Murphy to Know About Her

He messed with the wrong “living legend.”