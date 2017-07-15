Watch the First Trailer for A Wrinkle In Time

It’s finally here! At the D23 Expo today in Anaheim, Disney released the trailer for A Wrinkle In Time, the studio’s big adaptation of the Madeline L’Engle classic 1963 novel. Directed by Selma’s Ava DuVernay, the first woman of color to helm a movie budgeted at over $100 million, A Wrinkle In Time follows the interplanetary adventures of young Meg Murry and her genius brother Charles Wallace as they try to track down their missing scientist father (Chris Pine). Along the way, they’re aided by an eccentric neighbor Mrs. Whatsit (Reese Witherspoon), her colleague Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling, who said at D23 that her character will quote liberally from classical scholars and Jay-Z) and finally, the formidable Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey). You can take a look at that trio in the first trailer, though owing to our relatively primitive powers of space-time travel, you can’t fully witness A Wrinkle In Time in theaters until March 9, 2018. Alas!