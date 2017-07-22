Well Upside Down fans, it’s finally here. The first trailer for Stranger Things’s second season premiered Saturday at the show’s Comic-Con panel. It begins with a characteristic mix of eerie suspense and blatant nostalgia plays — that is: a spirited game of Dragon’s Lair taking place against a sense of pending dread — and only gets more delightfully obvious from there. (“Thriller” callback, anyone?) It also builds to what might just be the central question of the season: What does the monster want? “Not me,” Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) says, ominously: “Everyone else.” We’ll hopefully learn what that means, precisely, when Stranger Things returns on October 27.
