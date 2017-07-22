The reboot premieres on CBS All Access this fall.

Watch the Impressive, Ambitious Official Trailer for Star Trek: Discovery

Barb may be gone, but Shannon Purser is eternal.

Shannon Purser Surprised Stranger Things Fans, And The Cast, At Comic-Con

▶️ These cosplayers are sizzling.

The Hottest Cosplayers at Comic-Con

“Thriller,” Dragon’s Lair, and more delightfully obvious era markers.

Enjoy More ’80s References in the First Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer

“Let me be very clear: Batman is the coolest f–king part in the universe.”

More demon-hunting adventures in Purgatory to come.

Wynonna Earp Has Been Renewed for a Third Season

Also, did you hear it’s going to be dark?

The CW Heard Your Prayers: Riverdale Season Two Will Have 22 Episodes

3:54 p.m.

Watch the New Justice League Trailer, Now With More Wonder Woman

It just debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, with loads of new footage.