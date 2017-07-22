It’s no secret that CBS All Access’s upcoming Star Trek: Discovery reboot has had a bumpy road to its debut, most notably with the abrupt departure of co-creator Bryan Fuller. But the network has proven increasingly committed to the project in recent months, expanding the series’s episode order and providing it a plum fall premiere slot — and now, we have some concrete evidence as to why there might be reason to get excited. The new official trailer, which debuted at Comic-Con on Saturday, presents a modernized Star Trek that appears ambitious in scope, impressive in design, and plenty fascinating in its many revisions and updates. Skeptics can take note.
