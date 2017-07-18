The Droughtlander Is Almost Over: The Outlander Season 3 Trailer Is Here

Good news: Outlander is back. Bad news: Claire and Jamie are further from each other than ever — centuries apart, specifically. In the 20th century, Claire’s raising Jamie’s daughter with Frank, all while wishing she were back in the past with him. Will Claire find a way back? Will Jamie survive until she does? Has any show ever featured better fabrics? Find out when the droughtlander comes to an end and Outlander returns on September 10.