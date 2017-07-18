By

Tags:

The Droughtlander Is Almost Over: The Outlander Season 3 Trailer Is Here

Good news: Outlander is back. Bad news: Claire and Jamie are further from each other than ever — centuries apart, specifically. In the 20th century, Claire’s raising Jamie’s daughter with Frank, all while wishing she were back in the past with him. Will Claire find a way back? Will Jamie survive until she does? Has any show ever featured better fabrics? Find out when the droughtlander comes to an end and Outlander returns on September 10.

The Outlander Season 3 Trailer Is Here