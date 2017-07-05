Finally, thanks to his unnerving resemblance to the man who won a bronze medal in the Katy Perry sex Olympics, James Van Der Beek is getting his big break. The Beek is starring as famed DJ Diplo, a.k.a. Thomas Wesley Pentz, in Viceland’s first scripted series, What Would Diplo Do? Think of it as a TV version of Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, except you will definitely see James Van Der Beek’s pixelated ass. What Would Diplo Do? premieres August 3.