What’s Leaving HBO: August 2017

Each month, several films and TV shows leave HBO’s catalogue. We provide a list of departing titles and recommend a few standouts so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on HBO and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

Because it didn’t get nearly enough love: The Nice Guys

Despite positive reviews, Shane Black’s 2016 neo-noir comedy didn’t perform particularly well in the box office and quickly dove under the radar. That’s a shame: A deceptively freewheeling film, Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling’s pairing of a gruff bruiser and a hapless private investigator is an inspired one. The duo are a delight to watch as their search for a missing girl takes them on a tour of the underbelly of ‘70s Los Angeles. It’s even more satisfying on a rewatch, as the seemingly convoluted plot reveals itself to be surprisingly deft at bringing together its disparate threads. Give it another watch before it leaves HBO. Leaving August 31.

Because it’s not as bad as you remember: Batman Forever

Batman Forever is unquestionably a movie made to sell toys, but it’s still a good deal better than the rightfully maligned Batman & Robin. An exercise in tonal whiplash, Batman Forever wildly flips between cartoonish camp and psychological darkness (with a touch of kink) at the drop of Two-Face’s coin. If it were made today, it would probably be considered a parody, which makes it the perfect film for knocking back a few drinks with some good company. Leaving August 31.

Because it’s a genuine classic: Broadcast News

A movie that doubles as both a portrait of the TV news business circa 1987 and a romantic comedy starring an utterly charming Albert Brooks and Holly Hunter, Broadcast News is more earnest than the angry Network, but James Brooks’ film about the love triangle between a neurotic and overworked producer (Hunter), her talented partner and best friend who secretly pines for her (Brooks), and the network’s charming yet untalented anchor (William Hurt) is a classic setup that comes together exceptionally well, largely thanks to the talents of its cast. Leaving August 31.

Leaving August 31

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie

Airheads

Batman Forever

The Boss

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Broadcast News

Bullet to the Head

Cape Fear

The Cider House Rules

The English Patient

Friday

Interview with the Vampire

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Just Married

The Last Watch Hunter

Little Nicky

Marley & Me,

Miami Rhapsody

Mystic River

Next Friday,

The Nice Guys

Nights in Rodanthe

Now You See Me 2,

Rain Man

Rushmore

The Secret Life of Bees

Sleepers

The Tuxedo

The Visit,

The World According to Garp

They Live

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins