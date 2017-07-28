What’s Leaving Netflix: August 2017

Photo: FX Networks

Each month, several films and TV shows leave Netflix’s catalogue. We provide a list of departing titles and recommend a few standouts so you can watch them before they’re gone forever (or are just available on a different site). For more comprehensive coverage of the best titles available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

If you love silly bro comedy: The League

The later seasons were often busts, and the lead of this show did lie about being in the Twin Towers on September 11. But FX’s extremely goofy comedy about a bunch of Chicago dicks in a fantasy football league churned out plenty of belly laughs before all that, and bingeing a few episodes is always a reliable way to unwind. Football knowledge isn’t necessary to appreciate gags about workplace sabotage, filthy children, a grown man named “Taco,” or the show’s infamous explanation of “vinegar strokes.” Leaving August 30.

If you want to enjoy three Hollywood giants in one movie: The Verdict

Sidney Lumet. David Mamet. Paul Newman. This 1982 courtroom drama has it all, plus a thick layer of cynicism about the American justice system that places it firmly among the best, bitterest films of its decade. Newman plays an alcoholic ambulance-chasing attorney who’s gifted an easy malpractice case, but abandons a lucrative settlement and pushes for trial once his comatose client causes him to suffer a crisis of conscience. Can he ever find redemption, and can the family ever find peace, within a legal realm that leaches so much life force from anyone who dares to seek justice? Leaving August 1.

For a heartfelt take on social realism: Two Days, One Night

Belgium’s bards of the working class, Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne, broke through to a (slightly) wider audience with this 2014 drama about a factory worker whose job is on the line, played in an Oscar-nominated turn by Marion Cotillard. To stay employed, Sandra only has a weekend to convince her co-workers to vote no on a proposed pay raise. As she treks from home to home, fighting back destructive urges while pleading with colleagues to go against their own self-interests, the stark reality of her predicament comes into focus. What might initially seem like a low-stakes arty drama becomes an essential struggle of our time, measuring how far we must go just to hang onto what we already have. Leaving August 11.

TV Shows

Leaving August 1

Babe Winkelman’s Outdoor Secrets: 2014: Quarter 4

The Delivery Man: Season 1

The Heavy Water War: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

Hunter X Hunter : Seasons 1-5

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Young Justice: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 6

The Spoils of Babylon: Season 1

Leaving August 15

American Dad!: Seasons 1-4

Changing Seas: Seasons 3-6

Close Quarter Battle: Season 1

The New Frontier: Season 1

Top 10 Secrets and Mysteries: Season 1

Leaving August 28

Revenge: Seasons 1–4

Leaving August 30

The League: Seasons 1–7

Movies

Leaving August 1

10 Things I Hate About You

Babe

Babe: Pig in the City

Beneath the Helmet

Black Widow

The Diabolical

Dirty Mary, Crazy Larry

Electric Slide

Elizabethtown

From the Terrace

From Time to Time

Goodbye World

Horsemen

Josef Fritzl: Story of a Monster

The Little Engine That Could

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Malibu’s Most Wanted

Prefontaine

Russell Brand: End the Drugs War

Russell Brand: From Addiction to Recovery

Teacher’s Pet

The Verdict

Young@Heart

Zack and Miri Make a Porno

Leaving August 4

Superbad

Leaving August 5

Pelican Dreams

Personal Gold: An Underdog Story

Leaving August 6

Human Capital

Leaving August 9

The Five Venoms

Leaving August 10

Dope

Leaving August 11

Four Blood Moons

Jesus People: The Movie

Patch Town

Two Days, One Night

Leaving August 14

Drones

Food Matters

Leaving August 15

To Kill a Mockingbird

Leaving August 23

The Summer of Sangaile

Leaving August 24

Gun Woman

Leaving August 25

The Kidnapping of Michel Houellebecq

October Gale

Paratodos

Leaving August 31

Space Warriors