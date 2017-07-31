What’s New on Netflix: August 2017

Photo: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our August 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

If you still miss Camp Firewood: Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

After the original cult film and the frequently gut-busting prequel series, Netflix has signed the Camp Firewood gang back for another eight-episode go-around, this time in a Big Chill–inspired flash-forward to mock the passage of time. For now let’s carry cautious optimism that a cast this talented (Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, and Paul Rudd among them) knows what they’re doing, while shaming Bradley Cooper for failing to return despite the fact that it was his character who first suggested the ten-year reunion … 16 years ago. Available August 4.

For sports skeptics who love documentaries: Icarus

Yet another historic sporting event will forever be tainted by the scandal of steroids. As Bryan Fogel’s investigative documentary uncovers, Russia’s anti-doping lab was engaged in a massive conspiracy to slip drug cocktails to dozens of its Olympic athletes (including several medal winners) and tamper with their urine samples to avoid detection during the 2014 Sochi Games. Fogel captured the interviews that would make up the backbone of the New York Times piece that broke the story, and now Netflix has acquired exclusive rights to the film itself. It’s a dark and dangerous world. Available August 4.

If you like dark success stories: The Founder

Overlooked when it was dumped in theaters last January, this biopic of McDonald’s head honcho Ray Kroc might be one of the great American business parables of our time. Kroc (played by a sneakily sleazy Michael Keaton) didn’t actually “found” the billion-dollar fast-food model; he just took notice of a great idea dreamed up by a couple California brothers, franchised the burger-flippin’ crap out of it, and cut the original progenitors out of the profits with the most savage, underhanded techniques imaginable. The Founder does little to try to soften its anti-hero’s actions, and indeed ends by wondering if allowing assholes like Kroc to rule the market unabated is really what the American dream is all about. Available August 2.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV Shows

Available August 1

Crematorium: Season 1

The Hollywood Masters: Season 1

The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1

Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1

Available August 4

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1

Available August 8

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7, Episodes 1-13

Available August 11

Atypical: Season 1

Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3

True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1

Available August 15

Murderous Affair: Season 1

Available August 18

Dinotrux: Season 5

Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1

Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1

Available August 21

Gomorrah: Season 2

Available August 25

Disjointed: Part 1

DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5

Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Available August 29

The Good Place: Season 1

Movies

Available August 1

The Addams Family

The Astronaut’s Wife

Bad Santa

The Bomb

A Cinderella Story

Cloud Atlas

Everyone’s Hero

Funny Games (U.S.)

Innerspace

Jackie Brown

The Last Mimzy

Lord of War

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

Maz Jobrani: Immigrant

Nola Circus

The Number 23

Opening Night

Practical Magic

Sleepy Hollow

Small Soldiers

Tie The Knot

The Truth About Alcohol

The Wedding Party

Who Gets the Dog?

Wild Wild West

Available August 2

The Founder

Jab We Met

Available August 3

The Invisible Guardian

Sing

Available August 4

Icarus

Available August 5

Holes

Available August 9

Black Site Delta

Available August 10

Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

Available August 11

Naked

White Gold

Available August 13

Arthur and the Invisibles

Hot Property

Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Available August 14

The Outcasts

Urban Hymn

Available August 15

21

All These Sleepless Nights

Barbeque

Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo

Donald Cried

My Ex-Ex

A New Economy

The Sweet Life

Available August 16

Gold

Available August 18

I Am Sam

What Happened to Monday

Available August 19

Hide and Seek

Available August 20

Camera Store

Available August 21

AWOL

Bad Rap

Beautiful Creatures

Unacknowledged

Available August 22

Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast

Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Available August 23

Feel Rich

Available August 25

Death Note

Available August 29

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face

Available August 31

Be Afraid