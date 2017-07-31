What’s New on Netflix: August 2017

At the beginning of (and during) each month, Netflix adds new movies and TV shows to its library. Below, you’ll find our August 2017 recommendations along with a full list of new titles. For more comprehensive coverage of the best movies and TV shows available on Netflix and elsewhere, check out Vulture’s What to Stream Now hub, which is updated throughout the month.

If you still miss Camp Firewood: Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

After the original cult film and the frequently gut-busting prequel series, Netflix has signed the Camp Firewood gang back for another eight-episode go-around, this time in a Big Chill–inspired flash-forward to mock the passage of time. For now let’s carry cautious optimism that a cast this talented (Amy Poehler, Elizabeth Banks, and Paul Rudd among them) knows what they’re doing, while shaming Bradley Cooper for failing to return despite the fact that it was his character who first suggested the ten-year reunion … 16 years ago. Available August 4.

For sports skeptics who love documentaries: Icarus

Yet another historic sporting event will forever be tainted by the scandal of steroids. As Bryan Fogel’s investigative documentary uncovers, Russia’s anti-doping lab was engaged in a massive conspiracy to slip drug cocktails to dozens of its Olympic athletes (including several medal winners) and tamper with their urine samples to avoid detection during the 2014 Sochi Games. Fogel captured the interviews that would make up the backbone of the New York Times piece that broke the story, and now Netflix has acquired exclusive rights to the film itself. It’s a dark and dangerous world. Available August 4.

If you like dark success stories: The Founder

Overlooked when it was dumped in theaters last January, this biopic of McDonald’s head honcho Ray Kroc might be one of the great American business parables of our time. Kroc (played by a sneakily sleazy Michael Keaton) didn’t actually “found” the billion-dollar fast-food model; he just took notice of a great idea dreamed up by a couple California brothers, franchised the burger-flippin’ crap out of it, and cut the original progenitors out of the profits with the most savage, underhanded techniques imaginable. The Founder does little to try to soften its anti-hero’s actions, and indeed ends by wondering if allowing assholes like Kroc to rule the market unabated is really what the American dream is all about. Available August 2.

Noteworthy selections in bold.

TV Shows

Available August 1
Crematorium: Season 1
The Hollywood Masters: Season 1
The Royal House of Windsor: Season 1
Surviving Escobar - Alias JJ: Season 1

Available August 4
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 3
Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later: Season 1

Available August 8
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Season 7, Episodes 1-13

Available August 11
Atypical: Season 1
Home: Adventures with Tip & Oh: Season 3
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: Season 1

Available August 15
Murderous Affair: Season 1

Available August 18
Dinotrux: Season 5
Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 1
Marvel’s The Defenders: Season 1

Available August 21
Gomorrah: Season 2

Available August 25
Disjointed: Part 1
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 5
Once Upon a Time: Season 6

Available August 29
The Good Place: Season 1

Movies

Available August 1
The Addams Family
The Astronaut’s Wife
Bad Santa
The Bomb
A Cinderella Story
Cloud Atlas
Everyone’s Hero
Funny Games (U.S.)
Innerspace
Jackie Brown
The Last Mimzy
Lord of War
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
Maz Jobrani: Immigrant
Nola Circus
The Number 23
Opening Night
Practical Magic
Sleepy Hollow
Small Soldiers
Tie The Knot
The Truth About Alcohol
The Wedding Party
Who Gets the Dog?
Wild Wild West

Available August 2
The Founder
Jab We Met

Available August 3
The Invisible Guardian
Sing

Available August 4
Icarus

Available August 5
Holes

Available August 9
Black Site Delta

Available August 10
Diary of an Exorcist - Zero

Available August 11
Naked
White Gold

Available August 13
Arthur and the Invisibles
Hot Property
Mission Control: The Unsung Heroes of Apollo

Available August 14
The Outcasts
Urban Hymn

Available August 15
21
All These Sleepless Nights
Barbeque
Brad Paisley’s Comedy Rodeo
Donald Cried
My Ex-Ex
A New Economy
The Sweet Life

Available August 16
Gold

Available August 18
I Am Sam
What Happened to Monday

Available August 19
Hide and Seek

Available August 20
Camera Store

Available August 21
AWOL
Bad Rap
Beautiful Creatures
Unacknowledged

Available August 22
Lynne Koplitz: Hormonal Beast
Sadie’s Last Days on Earth

Available August 23
Feel Rich

Available August 25
Death Note

Available August 29
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Ryan Hamilton: Happy Face

Available August 31
Be Afraid

