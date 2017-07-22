Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Charlize Theron doesn’t need to be enticed by the prestige cable business to make her long-awaited return to television. Instead, she’s hopping in a spaceship for some intergallatic shenanigans and heading over to FOX. Per Deadline, Theron will be guest-starring for one episode in Seth MacFarlane’s new dramedy The Orville in an unknown role. The sci-fi series follows a crew on a Star Trek-inspired exploration starship, lead by a captain played by MacFarlane, as they cause trouble 400 years into the future. This will be the second time Theron has collaborated with MacFarlane for a silly role — they were co-stars in 2014’s A Million Ways to Die in the West, a movie which Reese Witherspoon might’ve called “the worst script” she’s read “in her entire life.” Prior to that, Theron charmed FOX viewers in the role of Michael Bluth’s short-lived British romantic interest, Rita, on Arrested Development for a few episodes. To this day, the hat-loving Rita is her only significant TV role to date. Wee Britain can do that to a woman.