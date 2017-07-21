Will Ben Affleck Quit Playing Batman?

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The sun may be setting on Batfleck. While Ben Affleck is playing Batman in Warner Bros.’s Justice League, The Hollywood Reporter claims the studio is “working on plans to usher out Affleck’s Batman — gracefully, addressing the change in some shape or form in one of the upcoming DC films.” While it would be strange for Affleck to step away as the DC franchise starts to rev up, it wouldn’t entirely be a surprise. War for the Planet of the Apes’ Matt Reeves recently took over the role of director from Affleck in Warner’s stand-alone Batman film, which will no longer be using Affleck’s script either. Earlier this week, Affleck also dropped out of Netflix’s Triple Frontier to focus on “wellness and family,” which might mean he’s looking to cut down on his work obligations generally. Still, Warner Bros. insisted to THR that “Ben is our Batman,” and Reeves also said he plans to keep Affleck in the role. Perhaps Bruce Wayne will be sidelined, as has happened in a few comics, and another character will take over the cowl and serious voice of Gotham’s no. 1 crime fighter, or maybe this is all fuel for a big Ben Affleck comeback narrative. Vulture has reached out to the relevant parties, and will update this story if we hear whether Affleck is na na na na na na na na na na na na na na na not playing Batman anymore.