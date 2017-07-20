The new, official trailer for the Netflix movie Bright, a sci-fi action directed by David Ayer, premiered at Comic-Con on Thursday. The movie has Will Smith playing a police officer in Los Angeles, but unlike his previous buddy cop film Bad Boys, his partner on the force is not a human, but an Orc (played by a prosthetic-covered Joel Edgerton). These two of LAPD’s finest not only fend off human and magical baddies alike, they also find a powerful, but dangerous relic: a magic wand that’s basically a “nuclear weapon that grants wishes.” The film, which also star Noomi Rapace, premieres on Netflix on December 22. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.
Comments