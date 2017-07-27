Wind River is the latest movie from Hell or High Water director Taylor Sheridan. Going from the desert heat to a frozen winter, River centers on Jane Banner (Elizabeth Olsen), a rookie agent with the FBI investigating the death of a local girl from an isolated Native American reservation. To aid her search, she teams up with a game tracker named Cory Lambert (Jeremy Renner), who has close ties to the reservation community. In this clip, Banner and Lambert have followed a lead to a drug den where the inhabitants are none too keen on working with law enforcement. Sheridan considers River to be the concluding chapter in his “modern American frontier” trilogy, following Sicario and Hell or High Water. It premieres in theaters on August 4.