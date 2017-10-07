After raking in both critical acclaim and dollars at the box office, DC has clearly decided if the latest addition to the DCEU ain’t broke, why fix it? According to The Wrap, as first reported by ScreenRant, the Wonder Woman sequel will also be a period piece, skipping ahead a few decades to 1980s, specifically during the Cold War. DC Entertainment Geoff Johns is reportedly developing a screenplay with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins which will pit Gal Gadot’s Amazon warrior princess Diana against the Soviet Union. Getting Chris Pine to reprise his role as Steve Trevor seems like the final piece of the successful superhero movie puzzle. Luckily, if you’ll remember, the WW franchise contains a number of quasi-immortal super beings who can seemingly bend space and time to their will, so they can probably swing at least a flashback for ol’ Steve. Maybe even a cameo.
