Latest News from Vulture

10:02 p.m.

Nashville Recap: Bad Grandma

Not gonna lie, I like Gunnar’s grandma.

9:22 p.m.

Warner Bros. Is Trying To Get Wonder Woman Best Picture and Director Oscar Noms

If they succeed, it will be the first comic book movie to be nominated for Best Picture.

7:24 p.m.

Reese Witherspoon And Jennifer Aniston Are Working On A TV Show Together

Big Little Incredibly Well Preserved Women

6:31 p.m.

HBO Confirms It’s Exploring a Second Season of Big Little Lies

Liane Moriarty has been asked to work on preliminary story ideas to test the waters.

6:17 p.m.

Rick Ross Calls Misogynistic Comments About Female Rappers ‘a Mistake I Regret’

Ross says he will now focus on signing women through his upcoming VH1 music-competition series.

6:11 p.m.

Colbert to Make Cartoon Trump Series for Showtime, Continue to Riding Trump Bump

The saga of the Trump Bump continues.

5:51 p.m.

Ear Hustle Is an Utterly Fascinating Look at Prison Life

The Radiotopia podcast is produced by inmates who live inside California’s San Quentin State Prison.

5:44 p.m.

Robert Pattinson Was Almost Fired From Twilight for Not Smiling Enough

“You have to do the opposite of what you’re doing now or you’re going to get fired today.”

5:34 p.m.

Meet the Mean Girls of the Mean Girls Musical

The Tina Fey film adaptation has found its cast for its D.C. premiere in October.

4:30 p.m.

Tiffany Haddish on Girls Trip Fame, Bill Cosby, and Her New TV Show

“My bank account don’t show ‘movie star’ yet. I’m waiting on that.”

4:22 p.m.

June Foray Was One of the Greatest Voice Actors of All Time

Whether you’re 7 or 70, you know her voice.

4:01 p.m.

Oh, Thank Heavens: Jessie Ware Is Finally Back

Her next album is expected later this year.

3:26 p.m.

Angelina Jolie Collaborated With ‘Abusive’ Cambodian Army for Her Latest Film

Working with the Cambodian army is a “a terrible mistake,” according to Human Rights Watch.

3:15 p.m.

18 Fiction Books to Read at the Beach, As Chosen by Authors

The best beach-worthy reads, chosen by writers.

3:13 p.m.

The 8 Most British Things About Dunkirk

It’s a high-stakes drama about proper queue etiquette.

3:08 p.m.

The All-Time Best Burns of New York Times Book Reviewer Michiko Kakutani

The legendary New York Times book critic made a lot of enemies during her 38-year tenure.

3:00 p.m.

The Emoji Movie Will Send You Into a Spiral Emoji of Despair

I give up.

2:00 p.m.

Mick Jagger’s New Solo Songs Bemoan the Political Climate in England and America

Girls’ Jemima Kirke stars in the video for “Gotta Get a Grip”; Skepta features on the remix for “England Lost.”

1:55 p.m.

Legendary New York Times Book Critic Michiko Kakutani Is Stepping Down

At the same time as Kakutani’s depature, Parul Sehgal has been named book critic.

1:39 p.m.

The Problem With Apu Trailer Asks: Is Apu From The Simpsons a Minstrel?

“I should be happy, but there’s still one man who haunts me: Apu Nahasapeemapetilon.”