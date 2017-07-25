Wonder Woman Sequel Gets an Official December 2019 Release Date

Photo: Warner Bros.

If your favorite part of the DC superhero movie universe is Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, you’re not alone and you’re officially in luck. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that the sequel to this summer’s blockbuster will drop December 13, 2019. Details are still scarce, including whether director Patty Jenkins is on board for the follow-up, but rumor has it that this time Diane will be taking on Soviets during the Cold War.

Wonder Woman has thus far exceeded box office expectations, particularly in the domestic market where it has become the most successful DCEU superhero movie to date. If 2019 seems like a long wait, the super heroine also plays a part in the fall’s Justice League.