Wonder Woman fans can celebrate the Fourth of July with another record-breaking achievement: The film officially surpassed Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman in total domestic gross this weekend, emerging as the DCEU’s highest-grossing film to date and third only to The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises in the entirety of the D.C. movie canon. At this point, according to Deadline, it’s looking like the Patty Jenkins–directed film will hit around $380 million domestically, a testament to positive word-of-mouth since the film’s opening weekend yielded low numbers relative to its current standing, and it’s inching toward the possibility of a $1 billion worldwide total. In a summer filled with flops and disappointments, that kind of success is worth celebrating.