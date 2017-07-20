Wonderstruck Trailer: New York, in Two Magical Eras

Todd Haynes’s newest movie is Wonderstruck, adapted from the Brian Selznick (The Invention of Hugo Cabret) young-adult book of the same name. Wonderstruck tells the parallel stories of a pair of deaf children separated by time: Ben (Oakes Fegley of Pete’s Dragon) lives in 1977, and Rose (Millicent Simmonds) in 1927. Both arrive in New York City trying to track down adults they love. He’s looking for his missing father; she’s searching for a movie star she idolizes (Julianne Moore). See Wonderstruck in theaters October 20.