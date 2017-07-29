You Can Stream Some Bonus Songs From Jay-Z’s 4:44 Right Now

Because you’re still not emotionally recovered after seeing Mahershala Ali’s sweaty abs in Jay-Z’s “Adnis” video, Jay decided to throw us a solid and keep the good vibes going: Three new tracks, classified as bonus material from his new album 4:44, have just been released on Tidal for your streaming pleasure. Below, you can listen to “ManyFacedGod” (featuring James Blake), “Blue’s Freestyle / We Family” (featuring his daughter, Blue Ivy Carter), and “Adnis” as many times as you desire. Enjoy.
