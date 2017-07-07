There Are Official Prince Videos On YouTube So Watch Them Right Now

Prince content is historically very difficult to find on YouTube. The artist was incredibly protective of his legacy, and didn’t take kindly to poor quality clips of work circulating around the internet. (He also was not keen on working with services he viewed as insufficiently compensating artists for use of their work.) But right now there’s a Prince channel on YouTube with a handful of videos and performances, and since you definitely miss Prince, you should probably watch all of them right now. Officially sanctioned Prince videos have shown up on the site before, only to be removed again, so act fast and play “When Does Cry” — the regular and extended versions — on a loop while you still can.

“Let’s Go Crazy”

“Take Me With U”, Live from Houston, TX — January 1985

“Baby I’m A Star”, Live from Landover, MD — November 20, 1984

“When Does Cry” (Extended Version)

“I Would Die 4 U”, Live from Landover, MD — November 20, 1984