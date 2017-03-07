YouTuber and Former Vh1 Star Stevie Ryan Dies at 33 of a Reported Suicide

Actress and podcaster Stevie Ryan, who first found fame via her YouTube comedy channel Little Loca, died Saturday at the age of 33 at her home in California. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office ruled her death a suicide by hanging. In addition to starring in the Vh1 sketch show Stevie TV, which ran for two seasons from March 2012 to February 2014, Ryan co-hosted E!’s talk show Sex with Brody with Brody Jenner and created the podcast Mentally Ch(ill) with co-host Kristen Carney. On last week’s episode of Mentally Ch(ill), which is described in iTunes as “a podcast about depression,” Ryan discussed the recent passing of her grandfather, and the emotional effects of grieving on one’s mental health.