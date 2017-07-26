Zac Posen’s 10 Favorite Books

Bookseller One Grand Books has asked celebrities to name the ten titles they’d take to a desert island, and they’ve shared the results with Vulture. Below is fashion designer Zac Posen’s list.

The Price of Illusion, by Joan Juliet Buck

My dear friend Joan Juliet Buck has had quite a life — epic adventures in Hollywood, Paris, London, NYC, and Ireland! This is her life story, about the drive and allure of glamour and appearances, all the way to being the first and only American editor-in-chief of French Vogue, to her complicated relationship with her father (who was producing partners with John Houston and Peter O’Toole).

M Train, by Patti Smith

M Train, Smith’s second book, after Just Kids, is a poetic journey woven together with memories and anecdotes accompanied by her photographs. This is a beautiful tapestry and is poignant like her songs.

Modern Lovers, by Emma Straub

Emma Straub and I went to high school together and there must’ve been something in the water! This is a great, true-to-life New York story taking the reader from college to midlife crisis. Filled with real-life relationship issues — family, romance, humor! A great read!

Kay Thompson: From Funny Face to Eloise, by Sam Irvin

I love Kay Thompson! This is a wonderfully interesting, true story that still hasn’t been made into a movie! Truth be told, I considered optioning this for a film. The incredibly talented and eccentric Kay made her mark in history through her iconic (Vreeland-esque) role in Funny Face, and her classic children’s book Eloise, or her famous nightclub act — just parts of an incredible journey and life.

Martha’s Entertaining, by Martha Stewart

My Aunt Karen bought this book for my mother when it first came out. Martha’s first book formed the template and foundation for her iconic brand. I was entranced by this book as it brought me into the magic world of entertaining and cooking. I particularly love the gingerbread townhouse!

Models Matter, by Christopher Niquet

A sophisticated book of images of legendary fashion models based on Christopher Niquet’s personal autograph collection, each accompanied by text written by fashion insiders. Special intro by Steven Meisel.

Plays, Prose Writing, and Poems, by Oscar Wilde

Oscar Wilde is one of the most important figures in our history and culture: playwright, essayist, novelist. Every time I reread his work I am reminded of his wit and sassiness and how widely he influenced our culture. Oscar Wilde is a model of creativity, aestheticism, and sexuality.

Songs of Innocence and Experience, by William Blake

Romantic, dark, and beautiful. The writings of William Blake were formative for me growing up. He was a Renaissance man and created all forms of art!

The World of Madeleine Castaing, by Emily Eerdmans

Castaing’s style is original, cool, and sophisticated. She was one of a kind. The book is rich with ideas for home decoration, and has color stories and a regal, bohemian sensibility.

The Stories of John Cheever, by John Cheever

I placed the short story “The Enormous Radio” on my list, because it’s so prescient today, with iPhones, Instagram, and privacy issues.