Here Are Your 2017 MTV Video Music Award Winners

Song of Summer
Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber - “Despacito (Remix)”
Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You”
Shawn Mendes - “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”
Demi Lovato - “Sorry Not Sorry”
DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”
Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo - “OMG”
Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane - “Down”
Lil Uzi Vert - “XO Tour Llif3” – WINNER
Video of the Year
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Bruno Mars - “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)
Alessia Cara - “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)
The Weeknd - “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records)
Artist of the Year
Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)
Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)
Ariana Grande (Republic Records)
The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)
Lorde (Republic Records)
Best New Artist
Khalid (RCA Records)
Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)
SZA (TDE/RCA Records)
Young M.A (3D)
Julia Michaels (Republic Records)
Noah Cyrus (Records)
Best Collaboration
Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (Atlantic Records)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)
Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - “Feels” (Columbia Records)
Zayn & Taylor Swift - “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” (Republic Records)
Best Pop Video
Shawn Mendes - “Treat You Better” (Island Records)
Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You” (Asylum/Atlantic Records)
Harry Styles - “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records)
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records)
Miley Cyrus - “Malibu” (RCA Records)
Best Hip Hop Video
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)
Big Sean - “Bounce Back” (Def Jam)
Chance the Rapper - “Same Drugs” (Chance the Rapper LLC)
D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - “Bad & Boujee” (300 Entertainment)
DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - “I’m The One” (Epic Records/We The Best)
Best Dance Video
Zedd and Alessia Cara - “Stay” (Interscope)
Kygo x Selena Gomez - “It Ain’t Me” (Ultra/Interscope)
Calvin Harris - “My Way” (Columbia Records)
Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - “Cold Water” (Mad Decent)
Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - “Gone” (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)
Best Rock Video
Coldplay - “A Head Full of Dreams” (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)
Fall Out Boy - “Young And Menace” (Island)
Twenty One Pilots - “Heavydirtysoul” (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)
Green Day - “Bang Bang” (Warner Bros. Records)
Foo Fighters - “Run” (RCA Records)
Best Fight Against the System
Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - “Black SpiderMan” (Race & LGBTQ) (Def Jam)
The Hamilton Mixtape - “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Immigration) (Atlantic Records)
Big Sean - “Light” (Race) (Def Jam)
Alessia Cara - “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Body image) (Def Jam)
Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” (Environment)
John Legend - “Surefire” (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate) (Columbia Records)
Best Cinematography
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)
Imagine Dragons - “Thunder” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)
Ed Sheeran - “Castle On The Hill” (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)
DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - “Nobody Speak” (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)
Halsey - “Now or Never” (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)
Best Direction
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)
Bruno Mars - “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)(Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)
Alessia Cara - “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam) (Aaron A)
The Weeknd - “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)
Best Art Direction
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)
Bruno Mars - “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)
Katy Perry ft. Migos - “Bon Appetit” (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)
DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)
The Weeknd - “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)
Best Visual Effects
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)
A Tribe Called Quest - “Dis Generation” (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)
KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - “iSpy” (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)
Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)
Harry Styles - “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)
Best Choreography
Kanye West - “Fade” (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins) – WINNER
Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - “Side To Side” (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)
Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers)
Sia - “The Greatest” (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington)
Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)
Best Editing
Future - “Mask Off” (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)
Young Thug - “Wyclef Jean” (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)
Lorde - “Green Light” (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)
The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)
The Weeknd - “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)
