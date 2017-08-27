Here Are Your 2017 MTV Video Music Award Winners

Photo-Illustration: Vulture

Song of Summer

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi, Feat. Justin Bieber - “Despacito (Remix)”

Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You”

Shawn Mendes - “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back”

Demi Lovato - “Sorry Not Sorry”

DJ Khaled Feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts”

Camila Cabello Feat. Quavo - “OMG”

Fifth Harmony Feat. Gucci Mane - “Down”

Lil Uzi Vert - “XO Tour Llif3” – WINNER

Video of the Year

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Bruno Mars - “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)

Alessia Cara - “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

The Weeknd - “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records)

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars (Atlantic Records)

Kendrick Lamar (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Ed Sheeran (Atlantic Records)

Ariana Grande (Republic Records)

The Weeknd (XO/Republic Records)

Lorde (Republic Records)

Best New Artist

Khalid (RCA Records)

Kodak Black (Atlantic Records)

SZA (TDE/RCA Records)

Young M.A (3D)

Julia Michaels (Republic Records)

Noah Cyrus (Records)

Best Collaboration

Charlie Puth ft. Selena Gomez - “We Don’t Talk Anymore” (Atlantic Records)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records)

Calvin Harris ft. Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry & Big Sean - “Feels” (Columbia Records)

Zayn & Taylor Swift - “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” (Republic Records)

Best Pop Video

Shawn Mendes - “Treat You Better” (Island Records)

Ed Sheeran - “Shape of You” (Asylum/Atlantic Records)

Harry Styles - “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records)

Miley Cyrus - “Malibu” (RCA Records)

Best Hip Hop Video

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope)

Big Sean - “Bounce Back” (Def Jam)

Chance the Rapper - “Same Drugs” (Chance the Rapper LLC)

D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty - “Broccoli” (Atlantic Records)

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert - “Bad & Boujee” (300 Entertainment)

DJ Khaled ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne - “I’m The One” (Epic Records/We The Best)

Best Dance Video

Zedd and Alessia Cara - “Stay” (Interscope)

Kygo x Selena Gomez - “It Ain’t Me” (Ultra/Interscope)

Calvin Harris - “My Way” (Columbia Records)

Major Lazer ft. Justin Bieber and MØ - “Cold Water” (Mad Decent)

Afrojack ft. Ty Dolla $ign - “Gone” (Wall Recordings/Latium/RCA Records)

Best Rock Video

Coldplay - “A Head Full of Dreams” (Parlophone/Atlantic Records)

Fall Out Boy - “Young And Menace” (Island)

Twenty One Pilots - “Heavydirtysoul” (Fueled by Ramen/Atlantic Records)

Green Day - “Bang Bang” (Warner Bros. Records)

Foo Fighters - “Run” (RCA Records)

Best Fight Against the System

Logic ft. Damian Lemar Hudson - “Black SpiderMan” (Race & LGBTQ) (Def Jam)

The Hamilton Mixtape - “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done)” (Immigration) (Atlantic Records)

Big Sean - “Light” (Race) (Def Jam)

Alessia Cara - “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Body image) (Def Jam)

Taboo ft. Shailene Woodley - “Stand Up / Stand N Rock #NoDAPL” (Environment)

John Legend - “Surefire” (Immigration & Anti-Muslim hate) (Columbia Records)

Best Cinematography

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Scott Cunningham)

Imagine Dragons - “Thunder” (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) (Matthew Wise)

Ed Sheeran - “Castle On The Hill” (Asylum/Atlantic Records) (Steve Annis)

DJ Shadow ft. Run The Jewels - “Nobody Speak” (Mass Appeal Records LLC) (David Proctor)

Halsey - “Now or Never” (Astralwerks/Capitol) (Kristof Brandl)

Best Direction

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers & the little homies)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Mathew Cullen)

Bruno Mars - “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records)(Cameron Duddy & Bruno Mars)

Alessia Cara - “Scars To Your Beautiful” (Def Jam) (Aaron A)

The Weeknd - “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Glenn Michael)

Best Art Direction

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Spencer Graves)

Bruno Mars - “24K Magic” (Atlantic Records) (Alex Delgado)

Katy Perry ft. Migos - “Bon Appetit” (Capitol Records) (Natalie Groce)

DJ Khaled ft. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - “Wild Thoughts” (Epic Records/We The Best) (Damian Fyffe)

The Weeknd - “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Creative Director: Lamar C Taylor / Co-creative Director: Christo Anesti)

Best Visual Effects

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Company: Timber/Lead: Jonah Hall)

A Tribe Called Quest - “Dis Generation” (Epic Records) (Company: Bemo/Lead: Brandon Hirzel)

KYLE ft. Lil Yachty - “iSpy” (Atlantic Records) (Company: Gloria FX/Leads: Max Colt & Tomash Kuzmytskyi)

Katy Perry ft. Skip Marley - “Chained To The Rhythm” (Capitol Records) (Company: MIRADA)

Harry Styles - “Sign Of The Times” (Columbia Records) (Company: ONE MORE/Lead: Cédric Nivoliez)

Best Choreography

Kanye West - “Fade” (Def Jam) (Teyana Taylor, Guapo, Jae Blaze & Derek ‘Bentley’ Watkins) – WINNER

Ariana Grande ft. Nicki Minaj - “Side To Side” (Republic Records) (Brian & Scott Nicholson)

Kendrick Lamar - “HUMBLE.” (TDE/Aftermath/Interscope) (Dave Meyers)

Sia - “The Greatest” (Monkey Puzzle Records/RCA Records) (Ryan Heffington)

Fifth Harmony ft. Gucci Mane - “Down” (Syco Music/Epic Records) (Sean Bankhead)

Best Editing

Future - “Mask Off” (Epic Records/Freebandz/A1) (Vinnie Hobbs of VHPost)

Young Thug - “Wyclef Jean” (300 Entertainment/Atlantic Records) (Ryan Staake & Eric Degliomini)

Lorde - “Green Light” (Republic Records) (Nate Gross of Exile Edit)

The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey - “Closer” (Disruptor Records/Columbia Records) (Jennifer Kennedy)

The Weeknd - “Reminder” (XO/Republic Records) (Red Barbaza)