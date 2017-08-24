44 New Books to Read This Fall

SEPTEMBER

9/5

Fantasyland: How America Went Haywire: A 500-Year History

By Kurt Andersen

Random House

From the counterculture to fake news: how the hell we got here.

A Legacy of Spies

By John le Carré

Viking

In his first George Smiley novel in over 25 years, le Carré revives his retired spies, who argue for the Cold War’s — and their own — continued relevance.

Dinner at the Center of the Earth

By Nathan Englander

Knopf

A secret prisoner and his longtime guard anchor this meditation on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in a political thriller that zooms between Gaza, Berlin, and the Negev Desert, from the onetime Pulitzer-prize finalist.

Draft No. 4: On the Writing Process

By John McPhee

FSG

If you’re sifting through the deluge of writing advice, look to McPhee, a veteran New Yorker writer whose essays marry obsessive detail with narrative heft.

The Golden House

By Salman Rushdie

Random House

On the day of Obama’s inauguration, a mysterious billionaire and his three adult sons move into a tony cloister of Manhattan and forever change the life of their neighbor, a naïve young filmmaker.

9/12

What Happened

By Hillary Clinton

Simon & Schuster

In what began as a meditation on her favorite quotes, the woman who was almost president offers up a postmortem to end all postmortems.

The Naughty Nineties: The Triumph of the American Libido

By David Friend

Twelve

These days, sex seems to ooze from every nook and cranny of American culture—and Friend, a Vanity Fair editor, traces this trend to the ’90s, with its roiling cesspool of cable news and political scandals that spawned Viagra, internet porn, and celebrity culture as we know it.

Forest Dark

By Nicole Krauss

Harper

In her first novel in seven years, Krauss tells a tale of two transformations: that of a high-powered lawyer and a young novelist whose respective journeys lead them both to the Israeli desert.

Solar Bones

By Mike McCormack

Soho Press

Hailed as a masterpiece when it was published in Ireland last year, McCormack’s Man Booker Prize–nominated novel takes a basic premise — on All Souls’ Day, souls return from the dead — and spins it into a lyrical rumination. Oh, and it’s all one sentence.

An Odyssey: A Father, a Son, and an Epic

By Daniel Mendelsohn

Knopf

In a last attempt to better understand both his son and the classics he never read, Mendelsohn’s 81-year-old mathematician father enrolls in his son’s undergraduate seminar on Homer.

Little Fires Everywhere

By Celeste Ng

Penguin

Ng’s taut class drama is calibrated for fireworks: There’s the affluent suburb of Shaker Heights and its poster child, Elena Richardson, and the battle that ensues when the Richardsons’ friends try to adopt a Chinese-American baby.

9/19

Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century

By Jessica Bruder

W.W. Norton

The many devastations of the Great Recession no longer come as any great surprise, but one of them — the nearly invisible, transient workforce of older Americans unable to subsist on Social Security and retirement savings — might still shock. Bruder reports from the makeshift RV camps of Amazon workers in Texas, the beet fields of North Dakota, and the campgrounds of Northern California.

Making Sense of the Alt-Right

By George Hawley

Columbia University Press

Suddenly, everyone claims to be an expert on the white-nationalist reboot, but Hawley actually is. His deep knowledge makes this the most thorough guide to the movement yet.

The Origin of Others

By Toni Morrison

Harvard University Press

In this collection of her Harvard lectures, the Nobel Prize winner considers the origins of race and its role in American literature.

Sun in Days

Meghan O’Rourke

W.W. Norton

The former New Yorker editor and Guggenheim winner is no stranger to loss (her 2011 memoir, The Long Goodbye, chronicled her grief after her mother’s death), and her third collection of poetry, on the slow catastrophe of her autoimmune disease, furthers the exploration.

9/26

Bunny Mellon: The Life of an American Style Legend

By Meryl Gordon

Grand Central Publishing

Mellon was that old species of true American aristocrat, avoiding press coverage during her 103 years on Earth. After her death in 2014, her family granted Gordon access to her extensive diaries and letters for this biography of a very full life.

Five-Carat Soul

By James McBride

Riverhead

An orphan wanders Civil War battlefields looking for his father, Abraham Lincoln; teenage funk musicians fight for survival in a Pittsburgh suburb; and a menagerie of zoo animals talk to each other with “Thought Speak” in McBride’s first collection of stories.

OCTOBER

10/3

We Were Eight Years in Power: An American Tragedy

By Ta-Nehisi Coates

One World

New and collected essays in which the National Book Award winner considers the promise and struggle of the Obama years.

Manhattan Beach

By Jennifer Egan

Scribner

Anna Kerrigan has become the Brooklyn Navy Yard’s first female diver during the Second World War when she again meets Dexter Styles, the only man who might know the secret to her father’s disappearance.

Fresh Complaint

By Jeffrey Eugenides

FSG

The acclaimed novelist turns his eye to less-fortunate artists with a collection of stories on aesthetic and romantic failure, from an embezzling poet to a depressed clavichordist.

Her Body and Other Parties

By Carmen Maria Machado

Graywolf

Ever wondered what havoc psychedelics could wreak on a Law & Order: SVU episode? In her debut, Machado crafts fantastical stories that plumb the depths of society’s violence against women.

Dunbar

By Edward St. Aubyn

Hogarth

The British author most renowned for his bleak portrait of family life in the Patrick Melrose novels reimagines the Ur–family drama King Lear.

10/10

The Secret Life

By Andrew O’Hagan

FSG

With three thoughtful and reported case studies on Julian Assange, bitcoin, and digital personas, the Scottish writer aims to create the near impossible: an actually insightful book about the internet.

The Apparitionists: A Tale of Phantoms, Fraud, Photography, and the Man Who Captured Lincoln’s Ghost

By Peter Manseau

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Enabled by mass grief and the rise of photography, post–Civil War fraudsters ensnared desperate mourners, including Abraham Lincoln’s widow, with séances and ghost portraits.

10/17

Uncommon Type

By Tom Hanks

Knopf

Yes, that Tom Hanks somehow found the time between shooting Captain Phillips and Sully to whip up some short stories on wholesome bowlers, sad immigrants, and joyless corporate types.

Reckless Daughter: A Portrait of Joni Mitchell

By David Yaffe

Sarah Crichton Books

Given unfettered access to the bohemian queen, Yaffe covers Mitchell’s childhood on the Canadian prairie, her early marriage, and her explosion onto the folk scene.

The Letters of Sylvia Plath, Vol. 1: 1940–1956

By Sylvia Plath

Harper

Excitement for Plath’s collected correspondence hit a fever pitch after the discovery of letters alleging physical and emotional abuse by her husband, Ted Hughes. But those only looking for clues to the writer’s suicide shouldn’t expect much: Hughes long ago burned her final diary.

10/24

Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine

By Joe Hagan

Knopf

A blow-by-blow account of two intertwined lives: Wenner’s and that of the magazine he launched 50 years ago. With appearances by Mick Jagger, John Lennon, Annie Leibovitz, Hunter S. Thompson, and virtually every baby-boom icon you can name.

Vacationland

By John Hodgman

Viking

Comedian Hodgman skews sincere with this collection of essays on middle age, fatherhood, and the natural attractions of New England.

The River of Consciousness

By Oliver Sacks

Knopf

This posthumous collection of essays from the late neurologist ranges from the problem of misheard words to the overlooked importance of Darwin’s botany.

10/31

The King Is Always Above the People: Stories

By Daniel Alarcón

Riverhead

Riding high on the success of his 2013 novel, At Night We Walk in Circles, Alarcón returns with stories of life-or-death struggles, losses, and redemption.

NOVEMBER

11/1

Houses of Ravicka

By Renee Gladman

Dorothy, a Publishing Project

The fourth volume in a series set in Ravicka, an imaginary city-state with its own laws of physics and language, from a writer who has won praise from Eileen Myles and Lyn Hejinian.

11/7

Keeping On Keeping On

By Alan Bennett

FSG

The erudite playwright and screenwriter best known in the U.S. for The History Boys and The Madness of King George may have a reputation for reticence and shyness, but this collection of essays, screenplays, and ten years of diaries is far from cautious.

The Wine Lover’s Daughter

By Anne Fadiman

FSG

If “in wine there is truth,” the award-winning reporter and essayist will surely find it in this portrait of her late father, a critic, radio host, and lifelong vino appreciator.

Kids These Days: Human Capital and the Making of Millennials

By Malcolm Harris

Little, Brown

From crippling student debt to increasingly precarious employment, millennials face a stark economic reality.

Radio Free Vermont

By Bill McKibben

Blue Rider Press

In this debut comic novel about a gaggle of Vermont hippies and guerrilla environmentalists, McKibben wonders what it might take for Vermont to secede from the United States.

Heather, the Totality

By Matthew Weiner

Little, Brown

The creator of Mad Men goes literary with this slim, brutal thriller about a threatening construction worker, a wealthy teen girl, and the lengths her parents will go to protect her.

11/14

Future Home of the Living God

By Louise Erdrich

Harper

The National Book Award winner puts her own spin on the reproductive dystopia novel in this story about Cedar Hawk Songmaker, a pregnant young woman who must find her Ojibwe birth mother before society collapses around her.

Mean

By Myriam Gurba

Coffee House Press

Gurba’s memoir on growing up mixed-race and queer addresses subjects like homophobia and sexual assault while maintaining a light, funny tone.

Breaking Free: How I Escaped Polygamy, the FLDS Cult, and My Father, Warren Jeffs

By Rachel Jeffs

Harper

In her harrowing memoir, Jeffs recounts escaping the polygamous sect of Mormonism led by her father, Warren Jeffs, who is currently serving a life sentence for child sexual assault.

Debriefing: Collected Stories

By Susan Sontag

FSG

A collection of autobiographical and idea-driven stories for fans of the towering intellectual and essayist who nonetheless wanted to be known for her fiction.

11/28

Mrs. Caliban

By Rachel Ingalls

New Directions

A lonely housewife named Dorothy falls in love with a monster on the loose from a government research facility in this Lynchian spin on King Kong first published in 1982.

DECEMBER

12/5

The Vanishing Princess

By Jenny Diski

Ecco

The late British novelist and essayist may be best known in the U.S. for the cancer diaries that chronicled her last years. Expect tales of domestic strife, institutionalization, and fairy-tale allegories in her only story collection.

No Time to Spare: Thinking About What Matters

By Ursula K. Le Guin

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

The science-fiction master shifts focus from imaginary worlds to all-too-real ones with this collection of wisdom on literature, aging, and our national consciousness in the age of Trump.

*This article appears in the August 21, 2017, issue of New York Magazine.