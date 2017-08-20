A Veep Favorite Is Heading Over to Great News to Woo Some Women There

Because Tina Fey isn’t going to hog all of the special guest star fun, Veep’s Reid Scott will be joining the upcoming second season of NBC’s Great News in a very Veepian way, minus the frequently-colorful expletives aimed at a man named Jonah. He’ll be portraying a dashing and “highly intelligent New York Times reporter” named Jeremy who works with Katie (Briga Heelan) on a “dangerous” story for the news network, and the two slowly begin to become romantically attached in the process. (Get it, girl.) As for all of those Kate-Greg ‘shippers out there, though, don’t lose too much hope. “The Katie-Greg stuff is definitely in the background,” showrunner Tracey Wigfield said. “Hopefully it will come to a head in some exciting way towards the later part of the season.” What great news!
