Aaron Carter Opens Up About His Bisexuality

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

A few weeks after Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI and marijuana possession in Georgia, the singer-songwriter has penned a candid open letter on Twitter that reveals he identifies as a bisexual man. “To start off, I would like to say that I love each and every one of my fans,” Carter wrote. “There’s something I’d like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life. This doesn’t bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me.” He realized he was attracted to both women and men as a teenager — and when he was 17, he had his first “experience with a male” who he worked and grew up with. “To me music has always been my temple,” he continued. “Music will always be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied.”