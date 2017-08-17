Latest News from Vulture

6 mins ago

See Nathan Fielder Smuggle Chili in the Season Four Trailer of Nathan For You

Also, see the LA’s only advertised fully asexual computer repair shop.

3:10 p.m.

How High Fashion Won Over Rap

Hip-hop and the fashion industry have long been intertwined, but in recent years, that relationship has become so much more.

3:00 p.m.

Kathy Najimy’s 10 Favorite Books

Including Lena Dunham, Gloria Steinem, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and more.

2:55 p.m.

Lakeith Stanfield Faces a Hostile Jury in Exclusive Crown Heights Clip

Stanfield plays Colin Warner in a biopic about his wrongful imprisonment.

2:08 p.m.

Crown Heights Will Floor You With the Facts of Its Incredible True Story

It’s a lot of telling, and not much showing — but what a story to tell.

2:05 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Kesha, Marshmello, Khalid, and More

Kesha finally gets to explore her country roots.

1:08 p.m.

ABC Is Going Back to the Future With a Live-Action Version of The Jetsons

The multicamera comedy will apply a “modern filter” to the futuristic family.

12:45 p.m.

Indie Band Plays Trump Card for Publicity, Gets Horribly Burned

Do PR stunts even still work if they backfire this badly?

12:26 p.m.

Hear Justin Bieber’s New Solo Song ‘Friends’

That summer relationship that started over “Despacito?” Justin is thoughtfully planning ahead for your breakup.

12:08 p.m.

How Marvel’s The Defenders Designed Its Superhero Costumes

There’s an intricate story behind each character’s outfit.

11:33 a.m.

Rick and Morty x Vulture: A Trip to ‘Spongebob Universe Show’

There are arguments between sponges, Aquaman, and even cocaine.

11:00 a.m.

The Unexpected Rise of America’s Next Great Rock Band

The War on Drugs’ last album made front man Adam Granduciel a star. But does he want to stay that way?

10:33 a.m.

DeMario Jackson Says Bachelor in Paradise Scandal Fueled by Racism

“They wanted the angry black guy and this little, innocent white girl. But it wasn’t.”

10:03 a.m.

See the LARP-Ready Costumes for the Frozen Musical

Patti Murin, Caissie Levy, Jelani Alladin, and John Riddle star in the Broadway-bound production.

1:57 a.m.

James Corden Rewrote ‘Despacito’ to Make It the Song About the Summer

Corden sings about Beyoncé’s twins, Anthony Scaramucci, and, yes, the success of “Despacito.”

12:16 a.m.

HBO’s Social-Media Accounts Were Hacked on Wednesday Night

The premium network is being invaded by hackers on all sides.

Yesterday at 11:13 p.m.

Seth Meyers Looks Into the ‘Very Fine’ Charlottesville Protesters Trump Defended

“No one gets accidentally caught up in a white-supremacist rally.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Broadchurch Series-Finale Recap: An Aberration

In its final bow, Broadchurch jettisons a lot of what made it so special.

Yesterday at 10:36 p.m.

Younger Recap: Being Jane Austen

Damn you and your levelheaded maturity, Liza!

Yesterday at 10:20 p.m.

Chinese Filmmaker Wang Quan’an’s Next Political Thriller Is About Trump’s Wall

The movie is about an architect driven to design the infamous wall between America and Mexico.