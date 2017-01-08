TONIGHT: Senator @alfranken was in the room when Senator John McCain voted 'no' on the #SkinnyRepeal. pic.twitter.com/1chDQiZKmQ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 2, 2017

Though it was less than a week ago that three Republican senators struck down the “skinny repeal” bill that would partially dismantle the Affordable Care Act, the story of how that early morning vote came to be already looms large. Senator Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, appeared on the Late Show and told Stephen Colbert what is was like to be in the room where it happened. While he wasn’t totally sure of whether John McCain would be joining other GOP no-voters Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins, Franken had a hunch when he noticed a certain vice president and breaker of Senate ties, Mike Pence missing.