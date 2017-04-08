Latest News from Vulture

7 mins ago

The Best Horror Films of 2017 (So Far)

Get Out has captured all the buzz, but a lot of other great horror movies have hit theaters this year.

28 mins ago

Disney’s Live-Action Aladdin Casts Marwan Kenzari As (a Very Hot) Jafar

The film stars Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Will Smith.

2:45 p.m.

The Best TV Shows of 2017 (So Far)

Big Little Lies, Master of None, Twin Peaks, and more.

2:07 p.m.

A Salute to Mitch, the Can of Vegetables From Wet Hot American Summer

He’s the hero America needs right now.

1:24 p.m.

Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Comrade Detective and How They Met

“We don’t get to see each other as often as we used to, so it’s fun to just hang out and talk about the ’80s in Romania.”

1:16 p.m.

Could Cynthia Nixon Primary Andrew Cuomo for New York Governor?

Stranger things have happened.

12:40 p.m.

The Best Movies of 2017 (So Far)

Including Get Out, Baby Driver, and The Beguiled.

12:25 p.m.

How to Dress for Dystopia, According to 3 Costume Designers

Utility is key.

12:14 p.m.

What Adam Scott Can’t Live Without

A backpack with all the pockets, and the gold standard of patterned socks.

12:02 p.m.

The Eternal, Childlike Wonder of Kyle Mooney

Running around Philadelphia’s science museum with the SNL and Brigsby Bear star.

11:34 a.m.

Mario Cantone’s Scaramucci Bids Farewell to Trump With a Smooch

Mooch, we barely knew ye.

11:26 a.m.

Chris Cornell’s Daughter Beautifully Sang ‘Hallelujah’ in Memory of Her Dad

Try not to get too teary.

11:22 a.m.

The Dark Tower Is Not That Terrible — But It Does Feel Like a Copy of a Copy

The fantasy epic, a handy target for everything derivative and dull-witted in the sci-fi–fantasy genre, feels wan and bloodless.

11:18 a.m.

Chester Bennington Collaborators Downplay Connection to Chris Cornell’s Suicide

“It’s kindling, but the fire was already burning.”

11:08 a.m.

Step Is a Moving Story of the Triumph of Education

The tear-jerking Sundance hit is most instructive in its moments of joy.

10:52 a.m.

HBO Confirms Latest Game of Thrones Episode Leak Not Connected to Hack

“This is a grave issue and we are taking appropriate legal remedial action.”

10:26 a.m.

Robert Pattinson Almost Performed a Sex Act on a Dog for His New Movie Good Time

The scene was deleted.

10:15 a.m.

See the Wet Hot American Summer Cast Then, Then, and 10 Years Later

The times change, but the faces are (mostly) the same.

9:55 a.m.

8 Dystopian TV Shows and Movies That Explore Race

From Night of the Living Dead to Westworld.

9:42 a.m.

I’m Rooting for the Lannisters

Because Lannisters have more fun.