Latest News from Vulture

14 mins ago

Zoo Recap: A Letter To Mitch Morgan

We need to talk about Mr. Duncan.

14 mins ago

Hear Taylor Swift’s New Song, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Reputation is out November 10.

10:15 p.m.

Alec Baldwin’s Trump Returns to Weekend Update to Say Farewell to Steve Bannon

“Steve Bannon, everybody.”

9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Prince of Broadway’s Music Soars Where Its Narrative Falters

The story of Hal Prince in 35 songs.

6:48 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Appears to Have Blocked the Snake Emoji in Response to Taylor

Somewhere, Taylor Swift is hissing with glee.

6:39 p.m.

This YA Book Got Pulled from The Bestseller List for Allegedly Gaming The System

Handbook for Mortals made a surprise appearance at No. 1 on the Young Adult Hardcover list despite little evidence of sales.

4:11 p.m.

The Secret History Is Still the Book I Recommend to Everyone

Donna Tartt’s campus thriller is my personal Platonic ideal of what a novel should be.

4:10 p.m.

James Cameron Calls Wonder Woman a ‘Step Backwards’ for Female Representation

He says Wonder Woman objectified Wonder Woman.

3:24 p.m.

How Zac Efron Got So Hauntingly Swole for Baywatch

We talk to his Baywatch trainer about how, exactly, we (and Zac) got here.

3:00 p.m.

Tom Perrotta’s 10 Favorite Books

From Edith Wharton to Roz Chast.

2:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: September 2017

If you love spooky costume dramas, don’t miss Crimson Peak.

1:56 p.m.

It Was Brad Pitt’s Nudes, Specifically, That Didn’t Impress Shania Twain Much

“I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day.”

1:27 p.m.

6 Reasons to Watch Escape to the Country, TV’s Most Soothing House-Hunting Show

Think of it as a quainter, prettier, British version of House Hunters.

1:18 p.m.

Kathy Bates Is the Highlight of Netflix’s Pot Comedy, Disjointed

It’s basically a CBS sitcom that smoked a little weed.

1:07 p.m.

With Beach Rats, Director Eliza Hittman Shows Male Sexuality Her Way

Who gets to tell what story? “I don’t think people should be limited.”

12:48 p.m.

Halsey Considers John Mayer a ‘Comedic Genius,’ Sometimes Runs Jokes by Him

She also wants Leo DiCaprio, in his Romeo + Juliet costume, to speak at her funeral.

12:36 p.m.

Lady Gaga’s Netflix Doc Promises an Intimate Look at a Year in Her Life

It’ll premiere first at the Toronto Film Festival, then hit Netflix on September 22.

12:33 p.m.

Beach Rats Is a Slight But Gorgeously Realized Coming-of-Age Story

Eliza Hittman’s story of a Coney Island bro questioning his sexuality is at its best when focusing on mood over plot.

12:26 p.m.

The BoJack Horseman Season-4 Trailer Is Suspiciously Upbeat

BoJack returns to Netflix September 8.

12:12 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: September 2017

Adios, Road House.