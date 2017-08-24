Parting is such sweet sorrow, even when it comes to saying goodbye to SNL’s morbid portrayal of Steve Bannon as an ominous grim reaper with a voice similar the villain from the Saw franchise. On Thursday’s final Weekend Update: Summer Edition, Alec Baldwin made a triumphant return to the NBC variety show to portray President Donald Trump. While Baldwin’s Trump tries to bid his former chief strategist a “proper goodbye,” Bannon promises that his firing will only make him powerful and threatens to “crush” Trump. Watch the whole cold open above, which also features Trump dealing with the effects of looking into the eclipse, his recent Phoenix rally, and claiming that the one victim of Charlottesville was himself.
