9 mins ago

Zoo Recap: A Letter To Mitch Morgan

We need to talk about Mr. Duncan.

9 mins ago

Hear Taylor Swift’s New Song, ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Reputation is out November 10.

10:15 p.m.

Alec Baldwin’s Trump Returns to Weekend Update to Say Farewell to Steve Bannon

“Steve Bannon, everybody.”

9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Prince of Broadway’s Music Soars Where Its Narrative Falters

The story of Hal Prince in 35 songs.

6:48 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Appears to Have Blocked the Snake Emoji in Response to Taylor

Somewhere, Taylor Swift is hissing with glee.

6:39 p.m.

This YA Book Got Pulled from The Bestseller List for Allegedly Gaming The System

Handbook for Mortals made a surprise appearance at No. 1 on the Young Adult Hardcover list despite little evidence of sales.

4:11 p.m.

The Secret History Is Still the Book I Recommend to Everyone

Donna Tartt’s campus thriller is my personal Platonic ideal of what a novel should be.

4:10 p.m.

James Cameron Calls Wonder Woman a ‘Step Backwards’ for Female Representation

He says Wonder Woman objectified Wonder Woman.

3:24 p.m.

How Zac Efron Got So Hauntingly Swole for Baywatch

We talk to his Baywatch trainer about how, exactly, we (and Zac) got here.

3:00 p.m.

Tom Perrotta’s 10 Favorite Books

From Edith Wharton to Roz Chast.

2:00 p.m.

What’s Leaving HBO: September 2017

If you love spooky costume dramas, don’t miss Crimson Peak.

1:56 p.m.

It Was Brad Pitt’s Nudes, Specifically, That Didn’t Impress Shania Twain Much

“I mean what is all the fuss. We see people naked every day.”

1:27 p.m.

6 Reasons to Watch Escape to the Country, TV’s Most Soothing House-Hunting Show

Think of it as a quainter, prettier, British version of House Hunters.

1:18 p.m.

Kathy Bates Is the Highlight of Netflix’s Pot Comedy, Disjointed

It’s basically a CBS sitcom that smoked a little weed.

1:07 p.m.

With Beach Rats, Director Eliza Hittman Shows Male Sexuality Her Way

Who gets to tell what story? “I don’t think people should be limited.”

12:48 p.m.

Halsey Considers John Mayer a ‘Comedic Genius,’ Sometimes Runs Jokes by Him

She also wants Leo DiCaprio, in his Romeo + Juliet costume, to speak at her funeral.

12:36 p.m.

Lady Gaga’s Netflix Doc Promises an Intimate Look at a Year in Her Life

It’ll premiere first at the Toronto Film Festival, then hit Netflix on September 22.

12:33 p.m.

Beach Rats Is a Slight But Gorgeously Realized Coming-of-Age Story

Eliza Hittman’s story of a Coney Island bro questioning his sexuality is at its best when focusing on mood over plot.

12:26 p.m.

The BoJack Horseman Season-4 Trailer Is Suspiciously Upbeat

BoJack returns to Netflix September 8.

12:12 p.m.

What’s Leaving Hulu: September 2017

Adios, Road House.