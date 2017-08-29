A Trove of Alexander Hamilton’s Papers Are Now Online; Most of Them Do Not Rhyme

I’ve you’ve ever wanted to dig into research on Alexander Hamilton and then write a hit musical about him, we have bad news: Hamilton exists. If, on the other hand, you just want to dig into research on Alexander Hamilton and do something else — say, improve your appreciation of him or just geek out over his very good handwriting — good news: The Library of Congress has digitized its archive of Hamilton documents. The collection of approximately 12,000 documents includes letters from Hamilton’s childhood, letters to his wife Eliza and her sister Angelica, and much more. You can pore over them here, and learn about both civic responsibility and how to flirt in the 18th century.
