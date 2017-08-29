Latest News from Vulture

3:27 p.m.

A History of Donald Trump’s Obsession With TV Ratings

He’s been creating alternative ratings facts for years.

2:39 p.m.

Everything We Know About American Horror Story: Cult So Far

The seventh season of the show involves clowns, bees, and the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

2:30 p.m.

A Trove of Alexander Hamilton’s Papers Are Now Online; Most of Them Do Not Rhyme

Time to peruse all you want.

2:03 p.m.

Game of Thrones Director Jeremy Podeswa on Filming That Gigantic Season Finale

“In the end, it’s not a man’s world. It’s a woman’s world on the show.”

1:27 p.m.

Ed Westwick Re-creates His Chuck Bass Magic With New Series White Gold

This time, we get to hear his British accent.

1:20 p.m.

Spoon’s Britt Daniel on the 10th Anniversary of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga

“I wrote to the Merge people and said, ‘This is a damn good record.’”

12:12 p.m.

Liam Neeson Brings Down The President in The Trailer for This Deep Throat Biopic

Curious timing for an informant biopic.

12:04 p.m.

Your Guide to All of the Bands in Twin Peaks

The old Roadhouse is a musical epicenter.

11:47 a.m.

Coldplay Wrote a Country Song for Houston and the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

The band said this is the only time they’ll perform it.

11:42 a.m.

The Plot Isn’t the Point on the Star-Studded Podcast Homecoming

Though it’s billed as a psychological thriller, Homecoming is a podcast that thrives on the talent of its actors’ conversations, not its plot.

10:53 a.m.

What’s Leaving Netflix: September 2017

See you later, Freddy Krueger.

10:30 a.m.

The Great British Bake Off Is Back — But Is It Still Good?

A superfan weighs in on some big changes for the show that essentially defines British culture.

10:19 a.m.

Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham on the Dragonpit Summit, and Davos’s Sex Appeal

“Listen, I’d love to be like Davos. I aspire to be that man.”

10:04 a.m.

Every ‘Old Taylor’ Taylor Swift Killed in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video

Who but Taylor knew there were this many Taylors to kill?

9:51 a.m.

Corinne Says Medication Mixed With Alcohol Caused Bachelor in Paradise Blackout

“It was like I went under anesthesia.”

9:44 a.m.

Is This Game of Thrones Character Supposed to Be Hot?

A quiz about the hotness gap between the show and the books.

9:29 a.m.

Bachelor in Paradise Recap: Scallop Fingers

Is anyone putting their best foot forward in Paradise this year?

9:27 a.m.

When Is My Favorite Show Coming Back?

The deal with upcoming seasons of Game of Thrones, Westworld, Atlanta, and more.

9:01 a.m.

So, What’s Going on With Audrey Horne in Twin Peaks: The Return?

All the possible theories.

6:00 a.m.

Veep’s Secret Weapon

Sarah Sutherland is the most serious actor in comedy.