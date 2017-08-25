Latest News from Vulture

8 mins ago

Episode Five of HBO’s Room 104 Is a Must-Watch

Even if you skip the rest of the show, it’s absolutely worth taking half an hour and sitting down with “The Internet.”

10 mins ago

Taylor Swift’s Single Is Basically an Anthem for Gossip Girl’s Lil J

You know you love me.

10 mins ago

Review: Queens of the Stone Age Rediscover Their Swagger on Villains

This time, they’re serious about making body music.

11:01 a.m.

Amazon’s The Tick Is Part Comedy, Part Grim Psychodrama

I did not expect a new version of The Tick to provide some of the same prickly pleasures as BoJack Horseman, but here it is.

10:37 a.m.

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi Announce Breakup

See you on Raya!

10:29 a.m.

Review: Taylor Swift’s New Single ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Is Dead on Arrival

Taylor’s lyrics linger, then linger further, on the damage she’s suffered.

10:08 a.m.

Orlando Bloom to Star in New ‘Fantasy-Noir’ Amazon Series Carnival Row

It’ll be his first time starring in a TV series.

10:00 a.m.

What Vulture’s Critics Are Most Excited for This Fall

A new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, David Hockney at the Met, and more.

9:53 a.m.

Fleabag Will Return to Amazon to Wreak More Havoc in 2019

“I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn’t shut up since,” said Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

9:41 a.m.

Black Mirror Season-4 Trailer Recruits Jesse Plemons, Michaela Coel, and More

The future is coming faster than you expected.

8:30 a.m.

38 Must-See Art Exhibits Opening This Fall

Kara Walker, Chris Ofili, David Hockney, and more.

8:00 a.m.

Ai Weiwei on His Massive Upcoming Public Art Fund Project

“It is like presenting yourself to an old lover; to give to the city what I never had a chance to achieve when I was there.”

12:16 a.m.

Patty Jenkins Responds to James Cameron’s Wonder Woman Criticism

“I believe women can and should be everything male lead characters should be.”

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

Zoo Recap: A Letter to Mitch Morgan

We need to talk about Mr. Duncan.

Yesterday at 11:37 p.m.

Hear Taylor Swift’s Fiery, Vengeful New Song ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

Reputation is out November 10.

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Alec Baldwin’s Trump Returns to Weekend Update to Say Farewell to Steve Bannon

“Steve Bannon, everybody.”

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Theater Review: Prince of Broadway’s Music Soars Where Its Narrative Falters

The story of Hal Prince in 35 songs.

Yesterday at 6:48 p.m.

Kim Kardashian Appears to Have Blocked the Snake Emoji in Response to Taylor

Somewhere, Taylor Swift is hissing with glee.

Yesterday at 6:39 p.m.

A YA Book Got Pulled From the Best-Seller List for Allegedly Gaming the System

Handbook for Mortals made a surprise appearance at No. 1 on the Young Adult Hardcover list, despite little evidence of sales.

Yesterday at 4:11 p.m.

The Secret History Is Still the Book I Recommend to Everyone

Donna Tartt’s campus thriller is my personal Platonic ideal of what a novel should be.