Fleabag Will Return to Amazon to Wreak More Havoc in 2019

Photo: Luke Varley/BBC Three

Like the emotional turmoil you try too hard to hide under the surface, it was only a matter of time before Fleabag announced its official return. Amazon and the BBC have confirmed that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s bleakly hilarious British comedy will return with new episodes in 2019. “I asked myself if Fleabag has more to say and frankly she hasn’t shut up since,” Phoebe Waller-Bridge said in a very good part of Amazon’s press release. “Series two will be a whole new adventure and I’m beyond thrilled to be coming back.” If 2019 sounds too far away, that’s because Waller-Bridge is currently busy shooting (or rather re-shooting) the Han Solo movie and writing her upcoming BBC spy show Killing Eve, which stars Sandra Oh and will arrive in 2018. Cheers!