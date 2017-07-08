Presumably after being persuaded via an extremely complicated scheme requiring Cate Blanchett to dress as Harpo Marx, Amazon has bought the rights to the authorized Lucille Ball biopic. The film will reportedly focus on the comedy legend’s 20-year marriage to husband Desi Arnaz and the creation of the couple’s classic sitcom I Love Lucy, which premiered in 1951. The movie will be produced by the pair’s children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz Jr. As reported nearly two years ago, Cate Blanchett will reportedly star as the comedy legend in a screenplay penned by Aaron Sorkin. Expect a lot of walk and talks, all of which will take place in a cartoonishly large grape stomping vat and go extremely awry.
