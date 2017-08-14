Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Picture, if you will: Michael Sheen and David Tennant perched on your shoulders, each attempting to convince you to either follow your conscience or stray to the dark side. No, you haven’t been transformed into some kind of incredibly strong bodybuilder and no, Michael Sheen and David Tennant haven’t shrunk down to the size of parrots. That definitely would have been in the headline. No, instead the Masters of Sex star and the Jessica Jones villain are in talks to portray the forces of good and evil in Amazon Studios’ Good Omens, an adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s novel Good Omens: The Nice and Accurate Prophecies of Agnes Nutter, Witch. According to Deadline, the hour-long limited comedy series is hoping to land Sheen as “Aziraphale, an angel who works for God” and Tennant as “Crowley, a demon who works on behalf of the darkness.” Having grown accustomed to life on Earth, the pair attempt to stave off the cataclysmic Final Judgement, if at all possible, by wrangling the Anti-Christ and stave off the Four Horseman of the Apocalypse. The show will reportedly be set in 2018 and to be honest, we could do a whole lot worse when it comes to casting to the Who’s Who of the End Times.