One of the central mysteries leading up to the next season of American Horror Story: Cult is how the show will build a story around references as disparate as clowns, bees, and the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The credits for Cult, released today, do not answer this question, but they do include all three. Clowns juggle knives. Bees swarm. Murderous figures don Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton masks. AHS: Cult premieres September 5, at which point all this might finally start to make sense.
