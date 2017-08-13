Ryan Murphy, bless his never-stop-never-stopping work ethic, will be coming back to FX in September with the latest season of the anthology extravaganza American Horror Story. And in typical AHS fashion, little to nothing is actually known about what the new Cult election-themed season will entail, save for a few teases from the goddess that is Sarah Paulson. (Oh, and Lena Dunham will be there, too.) But we do have some good news! Murphy has been steadily doling out teasers for Cult, although they all feature some of the most terrifying clowns ever witnessed this side of the Mississippi. Let’s break them down and see what we’re dealing with here.

A clown inhales a balloon full of bees, which are dying globally at an alarming rate.

Who knew clowns were so into synchronized dancing?

Clowns can’t afford Ubers, either.

[Beatles voice.] They wanna hold your haaa-aaaa-nd.

The clowns will whistle while you lurk.

This is not a fun bathing experience.

And put it all together and what do you get? A nightmare!