Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/Getty Images

Judy Sheindlin continues to be the reigning ice queen of courtroom television thanks to Judge Judy, but that doesn’t mean she eschews some fun every once and awhile. Exhibit A, bailiff: During a recent episode Amy Schumer was one of Judge Judy’s courtroom extras, just generally hanging out and watching all of the drama go down between the plaintiff and the defendant from her seat. Did she say anything on TV? No. Did she even need to? Nope. “Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on Judge Judy,” Schumer posted on Instagram. “My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!!”

Hell yeah! You know I was in the audience on #judgejudy My sister and I sat in on the cases for the day because we love her!!!!! A post shared by @amyschumer on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

The main lawsuit in question involved a dispute over Yu-Gi-Oh cards.

When @amyschumer casually attends a taping of Judge Judy... pic.twitter.com/vHmG896yaT — Betsy Barta (@BetsyBarta) August 17, 2017

Very hard-hitting stuff.

Is dat amy schumer in the bg and if it is, why is she in judge judy's audience/crowd? pic.twitter.com/dBrRIwvt6b — 💜VioletJjong💜 (@StarfallKjh) August 17, 2017

Let the record show that I, too, would like to be an extra on Judge Judy.