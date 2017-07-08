And the Winner of The Bachelorette Is…

Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

Back in May, Jimmy Kimmel hit the nail on the head predicting The Bachelorette’s top three: Eric, Bryan and Peter. Did you, like Kimmel, put your money on adorable, proposal-shy Peter? Or was Bryan the clear choice? Did you feel in your heart that maybe, possibly sweet Eric could end up being the man to beat? If you want to know who Rachel Lindsay chose to be her fiancé on tonight’s The Bachelorette finale, keep reading. If not, get out of this post. What are you even doing in here? Are you trying to ruin this for yourself?

As many fans predicted, Rachel accepted Bryan Abasolo’s proposal on tonight’s finale. Peter Kraus admitted his feelings for Rachel, calling her “the one,” but expressed hesitancy about proposing without being in a relationship in the real world first. After an emotional conversation, Rachel decided to break things off with Peter. Based on social media, fan reaction is…uh, varied, to say the least.